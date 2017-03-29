Van allegedly used in Keith Noyahr abduction found

A van suspected to have been used for the abduction of journalist Keith Noyahr has been found in the Piliyandala area.

The police spokesman’s office said that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) discovered the vehicle yesterday (28) at the residence of a woman known to Major Bulathwatte, who is currently under arrest in connection with the abduction and assault in 2008.

Police suspect that the vehicle may have been used to carry out several other crimes including the murder of former Sunday Leader editor Lasantha Wickramatunga.

Five persons including a member attached to the Army Intelligence Directorate and an Army Major have been arrested and remanded in connection with the abduction and assault on Mr Noyahr.

