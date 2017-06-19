Vigneswaran to change decision if Sampanthan takes responsibility
A decision has been made by Northern Province Chief Minister C.V. Vigneswaran to change his stance regarding the posts of two provincial ministers on one condition, sources said.
Vigneswaran in written has reportedly apprised the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) that he would withdraw his decision if opposition leader R. Sampanthan is ready to take the responsibility regarding the two provincial ministers.
Vigneswaran had earlier demanded the resignation of two provincial councillors, Transport Minister P. Deniswaran and Health Minister P. Sathyalingam who are in the spotlight over corruption allegations.
On June 14, 21 members of the Northern Provincial Council also handed over a no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister.
(Ada Derana)
