We are being deprived of the freedom of expression – Mahinda
Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says that the freedom of expression is slowly being deprived of.
Rajapaksa proceeded to condemn the violent course of action taken by the Government to quell the university students’ movements.
The former President expressed his sentiments to the media upon attending a religious ceremony in Colombo.
The ceremony took place in the evening yesterday (28).
(Ada Derana)
Sorry MR,
Freedom of Expression was restored by Yahapalana on 09 Jan 2015 when you were dumped in Medamulana in a Helicopter.
The Yahapalana maintained Freedom of Expression for a couple of years.
But now, I think they are running Government just like you and your brothers and your sons did.
So, why complain, my dear great leader?