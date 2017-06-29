Jun292017June 29, 2017June 29, 20171Commentby Administrator

We are being deprived of the freedom of expression – Mahinda

Posted in Local News

Mahinda Rajapaksa

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says that the freedom of expression is slowly being deprived of.

Rajapaksa proceeded to condemn the violent course of action taken by the Government to quell the university students’ movements.

The former President expressed his sentiments to the media upon attending a religious ceremony in Colombo.

The ceremony took place in the evening yesterday (28).

(Ada Derana)