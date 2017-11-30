Weather: Heavy rains, gusty winds as deep depression begins to move away

Department of Meteorology in Sri Lanka states that the depression that occurred in the South-west of Sri Lanka has developed into a deep depression.

It is now located 200 km away from Colombo and is expected to develop further and move to the Arabian Sea area.

According to the Met Department, heavy rains and gusty winds, of about 60-70 kmph, is to be expected over the country.

Furthermore, heavy rains, strong winds and rough seas can be expected in the deep and shallow sea areas around the country..

The Met Department states that showers or thunderstorms will occur in most parts of the country, and very heavy falls about 100-150 mm. can be expected at some places in Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central Western and Uva provinces.

