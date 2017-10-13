Welgama and Mahindananda removed from SLFP Organiser posts
Posted in Local News
UPFA MPs Kumara Welgama and Mahindananda Aluthgamage have been removed from their respective organiser posts by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).
Welgama has been removed from his post of Matugama SLFP Organiser while Aluthgamage has been removed as Nawalapitiya SLFP Organiser.
Both MPs, who served as ministers under former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, are representing the Joint Opposition, which includes a breakaway faction of the SLFP.
(Ada Derana)
Which SLFP is this?
There is one SLFP led by the P***** S and another led by the Greatest leader of all, Mahinda R & NR and another led by Prof GLP and Basil R.
Effectively, there are 3 different SLFP’s in place, all claiming to have been founded by the father of Madam CBK.
So, these guys, Welgama and Mahindananda, to which SLFP did they belong?
At least, did they know which of the 3 SLFP’s they were representing?