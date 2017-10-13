Welgama and Mahindananda removed from SLFP Organiser posts

UPFA MPs Kumara Welgama and Mahindananda Aluthgamage have been removed from their respective organiser posts by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

Welgama has been removed from his post of Matugama SLFP Organiser while Aluthgamage has been removed as Nawalapitiya SLFP Organiser.

Both MPs, who served as ministers under former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, are representing the Joint Opposition, which includes a breakaway faction of the SLFP.

