The former Deputy Minister of the Construction Engineering Services and Housing Ministry has same charges as MP Wimal Weerawansa, MP Namal Rajapaksa said.

Namal Rajapaksa made the observation while speaking at an event held in Gampaha, Ada Derana reporter said.

Rajapaksa pointed out the arrest of Weerawansa demonstrates that a political witch hunt is underway against the members of the Joint Opposition.

(Ada Derana)