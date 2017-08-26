Will defeat no-faith motion against Rajitha: Ravi Karunanayake

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Ravi Karunanayake yesterday said they would defeat the no-confidence motion brought against Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne by the Joint Opposition MPs.

Addressing a news briefing organised by the UNP backbenchers, MP Karunanayake said they would show that they have faith in Minister Senaratne.

“Today, the JO is making a joke out of no-faith motions. The latest motion had been signed by 39 thieves and handed over to the Speaker.We vehemently condemn this motion as this is an attempt to obstruct the achievements of the Yahapalanaya,” he said.

He said as someone who has experienced no-faith motions, he came forward with other MPs to prevent no-faith motions being brought against others ministers.

He said the government was able to change the habit of legislators looting the public and to take the country forward.

“Minister Senaratne committed immensely to bring the government to power. He is someone who speaks courageously. Therefore, a group of opposition MPs who are against these developments had brought a no-faith motion. We completely reject this,” he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Lahiru Pothmulla)