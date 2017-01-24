Wimal Weerawansa further remanded
Former minister Wimal Weerawansa, who was arrested on charges of misusing state vehicles, has been further remanded until February 07 after being produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
This is definitely the beginning of the end of the so-called Yahapalana.
The SLPP/JO should go outright in their support to Udaya Gammanpila, the hero, to ascend the President’s Chair.
lock these rouges and through the key away. Give them a prison sentence until their death with hard labor. .