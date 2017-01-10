Jan102017January 10, 2017January 10, 20171Commentby Administrator

Wimal Weerawansa remanded

Local News

Former Minister Wimal Weerawansa, who was arrested by the FCID, was remanded till January 24 by Colombo Fort magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today.

He was arrested on charges of misusing 40 state vehicles belonging to the state engineering corporation causing a loss of Rs. 90 million.