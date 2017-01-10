Wimal Weerawansa remanded
Posted in Local News
Former Minister Wimal Weerawansa, who was arrested by the FCID, was remanded till January 24 by Colombo Fort magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today.
He was arrested on charges of misusing 40 state vehicles belonging to the state engineering corporation causing a loss of Rs. 90 million.
These arrests and incarceration look stupid.
WW is no longer in Government; he has no control over Government assets; presumably, he has no access to records of asset usage maintained in Govt Archives while he was Minister in the previous regime.
So, why incarcerate him? The chances of WW meddling with records of asset usage which is the only evidence against him, are almost zero.
In fact, if the evidence against him is substantial and can withstand court’s scrutiny, he should be charged for the offence, straightaway and let loose on bail.
Events such as this lend credence to allegations of political witch-hunt.