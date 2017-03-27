Withholding of evidence — SF should be arrested: Udaya

Field Marshal and Minister Sarath Fonseka should be arrested and put in jail on charges of withholding evidence on the killing of Sunday Leader Editor Lasantha Wickramatunge in 2008, MP Udaya Gammanpila said today.

He said the minister should be arrested just like what happened to former DIG Anura Senanayake who was arrested on charges of withholding evidence in the killing of rugby captain Wasim Thajudeen.

The MP said Mr. Senanayake had rejected allegations levelled against him, though he had been arrested and remanded.

“However, Minister Fonseka had admitted to withholding evidence till 2017, with regard to the killing of Mr. Wickramatunge. He has told the police that it was not him but a team operated under the supervision of General Kapila Hendawitharana which carried out the killing. By this statement, Mr. Fonseka admits to withholding information about the killing and concealing them. Therefore, he should be arrested and remanded,” Mr. Gammanpila told a news conference organised by the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya.

(Source: Daily Mirror – Lahiru Pothmulla)