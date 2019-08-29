The Japanese government will provide a grant of 1 billion Japanese Yen (approximately Rs. 1.6 billion) to Sri Lanka, to strengthen counter-terrorism capabilities and public security.

Under the Non-Project Grant Aid grant, which was provided as a quick response to the adverse impact on public safety in Sri Lanka following the terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday, the Japanese government will provide the equipment necessary to counter terrorist activities in place of significance such as the airport.

The Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation have agreed to provide the equipment necessary to improve the capabilities to combat terrorism to the Sri Lanka Police and the Airport and Aviation Services Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the proposal made by the Minister of Finance, Mangala Samaraweera to sign the Exchange of Notes with the Government of Japan, was approved by the Cabinet.

(Source: News Radio)