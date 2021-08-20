Aug 20 2021 August 20, 2021 August 20, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Nationwide lockdown from tonight in Sri Lanka

Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella stated that Nationwide Lockdown will come into effect from 10 pm today (20) till 30th August 2021.

However, all essential services will continue to function as normal.

