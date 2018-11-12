Nov 12 2018 November 12, 2018 November 12, 2018 NoComment by Administrator

10 petitions filed against the dissolution of Parliament

Supreme court of Sri Lanka

A total of 10 petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court against the issuance of the 2096/70 Gazette, purportedly dissolving Parliament.

Political parties including United National Party (UNP), Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) and the All Ceylon People’s Congress have filed the petitions.

The intention of filing the petition is to seek justice from the Supreme Court over the dissolution of Parliament, stated the former UNP MP Sagala Ratnayaka.