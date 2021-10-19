100,000 litres of nano-nitrogen liquid fertiliser to arrive from India

The first consignment of 100,000 litres of Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizer from India will arrive in Sri Lanka today (19).

The Ministry of Agriculture confirmed yesterday that this consignment will be arriving today. This consignment is part of the 3.1 million litres of the Nano Nitrogen fertilizer ordered by Sri Lanka from India.

The Ministry said the fertiliser that will arrive in the island via air freight will be distributed for cultivation of paddy and other crops.

The decision was taken to import 3.1 million litres of nano-nitrogen liquid fertiliser following a discussion at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (18) morning.

The Ministry said the import of nano-nitrogen liquid fertiliser is expected to cost around Rs.2.9 billion.