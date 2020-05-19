1020 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
28 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 1020, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 569 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 1020
Active Cases – 442
New Cases for the day – 28
Observation in hospitals – 135
Recovered & Discharged – 569
Total Deaths – 9
Share on FB