1055 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Seven more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 1055, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 604 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 1055

Active Cases – 442

New Cases for the day – 0

Observation in hospitals – 139

Recovered & Discharged – 604

Total Deaths – 9