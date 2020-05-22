1068 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
Nine more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 1068, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 620 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 1068
Active Cases – 439
New Cases for the day – 13
Observation in hospitals – 110
Recovered & Discharged – 620
Total Deaths – 9
