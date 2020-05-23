May 23 2020 May 23, 2020 May 23, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

1089 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Four more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 1089, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 660 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 1089
Active Cases – 420
New Cases for the day – 21
Observation in hospitals – 101
Recovered & Discharged – 660
Total Deaths – 9

