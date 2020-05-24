1,106 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
17 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 1,106, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 674 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 1,106
Active Cases – 423
New Cases for the day – 17
Observation in hospitals – 97
Recovered & Discharged – 674
Total Deaths – 9
Share on FB