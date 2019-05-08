Two individuals were arrested with 1116 military uniforms (camouflage) by the Seeduwa Police Division during a search operation conducted in the area yesterday (May 07).

The camouflages resembling Air-Force uniforms were discovered when a lorry in Raddolugama was inspected.

The driver of the lorry and his assistant were arrested. The police stated that the uniforms were being transported without a valid license.

Additionally, 28 swords, a knife and 3 air rifles have been handed over to the Seeduwa Police Division by the residents of the area.

(News 1st)