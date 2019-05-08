May 08 2019 May 8, 2019 May 8, 2019 NoComment by Administrator

1116 military camouflage uniforms discovered at Seeduwa

Sri Lanka

Two individuals were arrested with 1116 military uniforms (camouflage) by the Seeduwa Police Division during a search operation conducted in the area yesterday (May 07).

The camouflages resembling Air-Force uniforms were discovered when a lorry in Raddolugama was inspected.

The driver of the lorry and his assistant were arrested. The police stated that the uniforms were being transported without a valid license.

Additionally, 28 swords, a knife and 3 air rifles have been handed over to the Seeduwa Police Division by the residents of the area.

(News 1st)