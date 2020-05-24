May 24 2020 May 24, 2020 May 24, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

1,138 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

20 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 1,138, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 674 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 1,138
Active Cases – 455
New Cases for the day – 49
Observation in hospitals – 97
Recovered & Discharged – 674
Total Deaths – 9

