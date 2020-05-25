1,162 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
14 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 1,162, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 695 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 10 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 1,162
Active Cases – 458
New Cases for the day – 21
Observation in hospitals – 97
Recovered & Discharged – 695
Total Deaths – 10
