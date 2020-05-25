1,166 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Four more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 1,166, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 695 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 10 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 1,166

Active Cases – 462

New Cases for the day – 25

Observation in hospitals – 97

Recovered & Discharged – 695

Total Deaths – 10