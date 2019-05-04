Police Special Task Force Officers arrested an individual along with 12 Kilograms of C 4 explosives and 6 Timing Circuits.

This was during a raid carried out in the Shanthipuram area in Mannar yesterday.

The STF noted that the bomb disposal unit of the Sri Lanka army in Kilinochchi would take steps to destroy the explosives and circuits.

Meanwhile, STF also arrested an individual from Ankumbura – Galhinna along with 20 CD’s containing sermons of an organization named Jahufeek Jahamath Ullah.