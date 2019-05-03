The Police Headquarters have decided to offer cash rewards of one million rupees to each Muslim resident who provided details of the suicide bombers hiding in a house in Saindamarudu.

Addressing a media conference held at the Defence Ministry this afternoon, Police Media Spokesman, SP, Ruwan Gunesekera said the three policemen who took prompt action following the vital information will also be gifted 500 thousand rupees each.

Meanwhile, army media spokesman, Brigadier, Sumith Athapaththu said that 120 suspects have been arrested during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile the administration of the Sri Jayewardenepura University has decided to reopen lectures.

Earlier, the university was closed indefinitely due to security reasons.

Accordingly, the faculty of Humanities and Social Science will be open on May 8th while the engineering faculty will be opened on May 20th.

The administration announced that the rest of the faculties will be reopened on May 13th.

(Hiru News)