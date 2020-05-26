1,201 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
19 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 1,201, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 712 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 10 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 1,201
Active Cases – 479
New Cases for the day – 19
Observation in hospitals – 76
Recovered & Discharged – 712
Total Deaths – 10
