UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe said voice vote was taken by the Speaker on the No Confidence Motion submitted in Parliament against the Government and that 122 MPs informed the Speaker that they voted in favour of it.

Speaking during a press conference at the parliamentary premises, he stated if anyone wishes to challenge this they too are ready to challenge them.

“If they move a resolution challenging Speaker’s decision, we can put it to vote and defeat it. We can even pass another resolution saying that Speaker’s ruling is correct,” he said.

Wickremesinghe stated that he has the support of the majority in the Parliament.