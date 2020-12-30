Thirteen more persons who were leaving the Western Province borders have tested positive for COVID-19 in rapid antigen tests yesterday (29), police said.

Accordingly, a total of 74 persons have been identified as COVID infected since December 18 to date, Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

He said that a total of 10,987 Antigen tests have been conducted by yesterday. DIG Rohana said that at least 377 people of those who have contacts with COVID-19 infected were directed to quarantine.

Random rapid antigen tests are carried out at 11 locations, on people leaving the Western Province.

Rapid antigen testing will be carried out on persons crossing the Western Province borders until January 5, 2021.

In the meantime, 9 coronavirus infections were detected in random rapid antigen tests conducted in Colombo Fort and Galle Face yesterday (29).

Police Spokesman said the Rapid Antigen tests will be conducted on passengers or persons who are in public places as well.