Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 13th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 60-year-old male person who passed away at the Chilaw Hospital earlier this evening (14) has been identified to have been infected with COVID-19, confirmed the Department of Government Information.

He had arrived in Sri Lanka from Bahrain on the 02nd of September; however, he had not been identified as COVID-19 patient at the point of arrival.

On 09th of September, he had been admitted to the Chilaw Hospital over an illness. According to the Government Information Department the nearest cause of death is considered to be a heart attack.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 13.

Total Confirmed Cases 3,234 Active Cases 217 New Cases for the day 0 Observation in hospitals 56 Recovered & Discharged 3,005 Total Deaths 13