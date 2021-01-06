14 face mask violaters test COVID-19 positive

A total of 14 people tested positive for COVID-19 after tests were conducted on 550 people who failed to wear face masks in the Western Province, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said on Wednesday (Jan. 06).

According to the Deputy Police Chief, a special operation was conducted in the Western province yesterday (05), in order to apprehend the people who did not adhere to quarantine rules and regulations; especially, the face mask and social distancing concepts.

“Thereby, 1060 people were detected within the Western province, where 550 people were tested for COVID-19, and of them, 14 were identified as COVID positive patients,” DIG Ajith Rohana elaborated.

Another 510 people were subjected to PCR tests and the results are yet to be released, the Police Spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Police arrested 81 in a 24-hour window for the failure to wear face masks and maintain social distances from other areas excluding the Western province, police said on Wednesday (Jan. 06).

Since 30th October 2020 to-date, a total of 2253 people have been arrested for the violation of COVID-19 regulations, according to DIG Ajith Rohana.

(Source: News 1st)