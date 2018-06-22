Jun 22 2018 June 22, 2018 June 22, 2018 1Comment by Administrator

14 individuals linked to LTTE designated by Sri Lankan government

An extraordinary gazette notification was issued against 14 individuals who are close associates of the LTTE, from entering into Sri Lanka.

The amendment to the List of Designated persons under the United Nations Regulations No. 01 of 2012 has been made through a gazette issued by Secretary to the Defence Ministry, Kapila Waidyaratne.

Among the individuals included to the list are LTTE intelligence leaders ‘Seel Maran’, ‘Parathan’ and ‘Siranjeew Master’ as well as the terrorist organisation’s international financial leader Sivasubramaniyam Jeyaganesh a.k.a Ganesh.

Inclusions to list of designated persons:

  1. Nadaraja Sathyaseelan a.k.a Seel Maran
  2. Kamalasinham Arunakulasinham a.k.a Kamal
  3. Antonyrasa Antony Calistor a.k.a Parathan
  4. Sivasubramaniyam Jeyaganesh a.k.a Ganesh, a.k.a Samraj
  5. Ponnasami Paskaran a.k.a Jeyakaran
  6. Velaudan Pradeepkumar a.k.a Kaleeban
  7. Siwarasa Surendran a.k.a wadann
  8. Sivagurunadan Murugadas a.k.a Kadirawan
  9. Thirunilakandal Naguleshwaran a.k.a Pushpanadan
  10. Maheshwaran Ravichandran a.k.a Mendis, a.k,a Thirukkumaran
  11. Suresh Kumar Pradeepan
  12. Kandasamy Krishnamoorthi, a.k,a Moorthi
  13. Jeewarathnam Jeewakumar, a.k.a Siranjeew Master
  14. Tony Jihan Murugesapillai