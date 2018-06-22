14 individuals linked to LTTE designated by Sri Lankan government
An extraordinary gazette notification was issued against 14 individuals who are close associates of the LTTE, from entering into Sri Lanka.
The amendment to the List of Designated persons under the United Nations Regulations No. 01 of 2012 has been made through a gazette issued by Secretary to the Defence Ministry, Kapila Waidyaratne.
Among the individuals included to the list are LTTE intelligence leaders ‘Seel Maran’, ‘Parathan’ and ‘Siranjeew Master’ as well as the terrorist organisation’s international financial leader Sivasubramaniyam Jeyaganesh a.k.a Ganesh.
Inclusions to list of designated persons:
- Nadaraja Sathyaseelan a.k.a Seel Maran
- Kamalasinham Arunakulasinham a.k.a Kamal
- Antonyrasa Antony Calistor a.k.a Parathan
- Sivasubramaniyam Jeyaganesh a.k.a Ganesh, a.k.a Samraj
- Ponnasami Paskaran a.k.a Jeyakaran
- Velaudan Pradeepkumar a.k.a Kaleeban
- Siwarasa Surendran a.k.a wadann
- Sivagurunadan Murugadas a.k.a Kadirawan
- Thirunilakandal Naguleshwaran a.k.a Pushpanadan
- Maheshwaran Ravichandran a.k.a Mendis, a.k,a Thirukkumaran
- Suresh Kumar Pradeepan
- Kandasamy Krishnamoorthi, a.k,a Moorthi
- Jeewarathnam Jeewakumar, a.k.a Siranjeew Master
- Tony Jihan Murugesapillai
