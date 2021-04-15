14 killed due to road accidents yesterday

14 persons have died in road accidents in Sri Lanka during the past 24 hours.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said 10 of them died due to accidents reported yesterday while the other four succumbed to injuries sustained in prior accidents.

The DIG noted 121 accidents were reported yesterday with a total of 74 persons injured.

He added 12 accidents were reported on expressways with one person sustaining injuries while 109 accidents were reported on other roads.

He said Police are conducting investigations while the relevant persons have been arrested and vehicles have been seized, in relation to the accidents.

He noted a majority of vehicles involved in accidents are motorbikes and three-wheelers.

Meanwhile DIG Ajith Rohana said 758 persons were arrested during operations to apprehend persons driving under the influence.

He noted the operations will be carried out across the island today as well.

He urged motorists to refrain from driving under the influence under any circumstance.

He said no Police bail will be granted for drunk drivers and their vehicles won’t be released either.

The DIG added they will be produced before Court and if Court grants bail then the vehicle will also be released on a later date.

(Courtesy: News Radio)