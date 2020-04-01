146 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
Three more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 146, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 18 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported two Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 146
Active Cases – 126
New Cases – 3
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 231
Recovered & Discharged – 18
Deaths – 2
Share on FB