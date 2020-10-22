14th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka
Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 14th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.
A 50-year-old female coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda today.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 14.
|Total Confirmed Cases
|6,028
|Active Cases
|2,453
|New Cases for the day
|50
|Observation in hospitals
|341
|Recovered & Discharged
|3,561
|Total Deaths
|14
