A total of 15 bodies including women children have been recovered from the site of explosions at Sainthamaruthu, Kalmunai.

Inspection of the house by the armed forces revealed the remains of 3 male bodies (believed to be suicide bombers), 3 female bodies and the remains of 6 children. Outside the house, the Police discovered the remains of 3 more male suspects (believed to be suicide bombers).

Police media spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara noted that the Armed forces have not suffered any injuries in the clashes and called on the general public not to be fooled by rumours. Police curfew is still in effect in the area.

Meanwhile another woman and a child who were found injured in the incident have been hospitalized.