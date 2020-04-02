One more patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 151, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 21 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 3 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 151

Active Cases – 127

New Cases – 5

Total number of individuals in hospitals – 251

Recovered & Discharged – 21

Deaths – 3