159 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Three more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 159, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 24 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 4 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 159
Active Cases – 131
New Cases – 8
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 250
Recovered & Discharged – 24
Deaths – 4
