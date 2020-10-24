Oct 24 2020 October 24, 2020 October 24, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

15th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka

Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 15th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 56-year-old male coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Kuliyapitiya Base Hospital today.

According to the Hospital Director Dr. Prabath Werawatte, the patient had succumbed to a heart attack, while a second PCR test conducted on the individual had returned positive, confirming the patient as a COVID-19 infectee.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 15.

Total Confirmed Cases 7,153
Active Cases 3,494
New Cases for the day 0
Observation in hospitals 426
Recovered & Discharged 3,644
Total Deaths 15
