Three more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 162, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 25 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 5 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 162

Active Cases – 132

New Cases – 3

Total number of individuals in hospitals – 273

Recovered & Discharged – 25

Deaths – 5