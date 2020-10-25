Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 16th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 70-year-old male coronavirus patient from Colombo 02 area died while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital today.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 16.

Total Confirmed Cases 7,872 Active Cases 4,053 New Cases for the day 351 Observation in hospitals 537 Recovered & Discharged 3,803 Total Deaths 16