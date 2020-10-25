16th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 16th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.
A 70-year-old male coronavirus patient from Colombo 02 area died while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital today.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 16.
|Total Confirmed Cases
|7,872
|Active Cases
|4,053
|New Cases for the day
|351
|Observation in hospitals
|537
|Recovered & Discharged
|3,803
|Total Deaths
|16
