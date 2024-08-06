17 candidates placed deposits for 2024 Sri Lanka Presidential Election
A total of 17 candidates have officially placed their deposits with the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, marking their intention to run for the 2024 Presidential Election.
The candidates include a mix of independent contenders and representatives from various political parties.
Here are the candidates who have submitted their deposits so far:
- Ranil Wickremesinghe – Independent candidate
- Sarath Keerthiratne – Independent candidate
- Oshala Herath – Representing the Abhinava Nivahal Peramuna
- A.S.P. Liyanage – From the Sri Lanka Labour Party
- Sajith Premadasa – Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya
- P.W.S.K. Bandaranayake – Candidate for the National Development Front
- Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe – Representing the National Democratic Front
- K.K. Piyadasa – Independent candidate
- Siritunga Jayasuriya – United Socialist Party candidate
- Ajantha De Zoysa – From the Ruhunu Janatha Peramuna
- K. Ananda Kularatne – Independent candidate
- Sarath Manamendra – Nawa Sihala Urumaya candidate
- Venerable Battaramulle Seelarathana Thero – Janasetha Peramuna candidate
- Venerable Akmeemana Dayarathana Thero – Independent candidate
- Siripala Amarasinghe – Independent candidate
- K.R. Krishan – Arunalu Janatha Peramuna candidate
- Sarath Fonseka – Independent candidate
UPDATE – 10:50 AM:
18. Anura Kumara Dissanayake – Jathika Jana Balawegaya candidate
I wish Ranil Wickremasinghe to withdraw his nomination.
SL will end up with Hon Modadasa or corrupt AKD.
We will wait in longer queues for our kerosene and rice.
Modadasa and Jalani and AKD will become richer.