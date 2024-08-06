Aug 06 2024 August 6, 2024 August 6, 2024 1Comment Report Photo

17 candidates placed deposits for 2024 Sri Lanka Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on August 6, 2024 - 9:53 am

Presidential Election 2024 in Sri Lanka

A total of 17 candidates have officially placed their deposits with the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, marking their intention to run for the 2024 Presidential Election.

The candidates include a mix of independent contenders and representatives from various political parties.

Here are the candidates who have submitted their deposits so far:

  1. Ranil Wickremesinghe – Independent candidate
  2. Sarath Keerthiratne – Independent candidate
  3. Oshala Herath – Representing the Abhinava Nivahal Peramuna
  4. A.S.P. Liyanage – From the Sri Lanka Labour Party
  5. Sajith Premadasa – Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya
  6. P.W.S.K. Bandaranayake – Candidate for the National Development Front
  7. Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe – Representing the National Democratic Front
  8. K.K. Piyadasa – Independent candidate
  9. Siritunga Jayasuriya – United Socialist Party candidate
  10. Ajantha De Zoysa – From the Ruhunu Janatha Peramuna
  11. K. Ananda Kularatne – Independent candidate
  12. Sarath Manamendra – Nawa Sihala Urumaya candidate
  13. Venerable Battaramulle Seelarathana Thero – Janasetha Peramuna candidate
  14. Venerable Akmeemana Dayarathana Thero – Independent candidate
  15. Siripala Amarasinghe – Independent candidate
  16. K.R. Krishan – Arunalu Janatha Peramuna candidate
  17. Sarath Fonseka – Independent candidate

UPDATE – 10:50 AM:

18. Anura Kumara Dissanayake – Jathika Jana Balawegaya candidate

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY