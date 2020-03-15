Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva says more than 1,700 persons who arrived in the island from overseas are being quarantined at 4 centres maintained by the Sri Lanka Army.

Speaking to media the Army Commander said following the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka all factions must understand the need and importance of the quarantine process.

The Army Commander claimed seven foreigners are among those in quarantine.

(Source: News Radio)