171 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Coronavirus - COVID-19

One more patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 171, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 29 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 5 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 171
Active Cases – 137
New Cases – 5
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 259
Recovered & Discharged – 29
Deaths – 5

