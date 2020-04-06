Apr 06 2020 April 6, 2020 April 6, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

176 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

One more patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 176, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 33 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 5 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 176
Active Cases – 138
New Cases – 0
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 259
Recovered & Discharged – 33
Deaths – 5

