Oct 27 2020 October 27, 2020 October 27, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

17th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka

Posted in

Coronavirus - COVID-19

Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 17th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 41-year-old female coronavirus patient resided in Ja-Ela died while receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda today.

Reportedly, the patient had been ailing from Cirrhosis prior to his death.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 17.

Total Confirmed Cases 8,413
Active Cases 4,463
New Cases for the day 0
Observation in hospitals 527
Recovered & Discharged 3,933
Total Deaths 17
Share on FB