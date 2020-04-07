Two more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 180, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 38 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 6 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 180

Active Cases – 136

New Cases – 2

Total number of individuals in hospitals – 257

Recovered & Discharged – 38

Deaths – 6