180 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Two more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 180, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 38 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 6 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 180
Active Cases – 136
New Cases – 2
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 257
Recovered & Discharged – 38
Deaths – 6
