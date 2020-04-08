189 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
One more patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 189, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 44 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 189
Active Cases – 138
New Cases – 4
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 228
Recovered & Discharged – 44
Deaths – 7
