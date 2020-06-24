19 chief jailors of prisons transferred

19 chief jailors of prisons in Sri Lanka have been transferred with immediate effect on exigencies of service, the Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya said.

The Department said the Chief Jailor of the Negombo Prison was transferred to the Dumbara Prison.

The Negombo Prison was in the spotlight recently after a drug racket operating from the prisons was uncovered.

Six officers have been newly appointed as Chief Jailors.

Meanwhile, a Guard at the Boossa Prison has been arrested and interdicted for providing heroin to an inmate.

14 mobile phones were meanwhile recovered from the Colombo Magazine Prison during a search operation.