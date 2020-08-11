The Election Commission has published the extraordinary gazette notification containing the names of 19 Members of Parliament (MPs), who were selected for National List seats at the General Election 2020.

The document has listed 17 National List parliamentarians from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and one each from Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) and Ahila Ilankai Thamil Congress (AITC).

However, the National List seats of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), United National Party (UNP), Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) and Our Power of People Party (OPPP) are yet to be Gazetted.

Gazetted names of the National List MPs of the above mentioned political parties are as follows:

SLPP

Professor G.L. Pieris

Attorney-at-Law Sagara Kariyawasam

Former CBSL governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal

President’s Counsel Mohomed Ali Sabri

President’s Counsel Jayantha Weerasinghe

Retired Teaching Instructor Manjula Wijekoon Dissanayake

Senior Professor Ranjith Bandara

Professor Charitha Herath

Activist Gevindu Kumaratunga

Former MP Mohomed Musammil

Professor Tissa Vitharana

Engineer Yadamini Narodama Rupasinghe Gunawardhane

Dr. Surendra Ragawan

Entrepreneur Tiran Alles

Specialist Dr. Seetha Kumari Arambepola

Former MP Ketagoda Gamage Jayantha Perera

Entrepreneur Mohamed Faleel Marjan Azmi

ITAK

Thavaraja Kalai Arasan

AITC

Selvarasa Gajenthiran