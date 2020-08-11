19 names of National List MPs gazetted
The Election Commission has published the extraordinary gazette notification containing the names of 19 Members of Parliament (MPs), who were selected for National List seats at the General Election 2020.
The document has listed 17 National List parliamentarians from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and one each from Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) and Ahila Ilankai Thamil Congress (AITC).
However, the National List seats of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), United National Party (UNP), Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) and Our Power of People Party (OPPP) are yet to be Gazetted.
Gazetted names of the National List MPs of the above mentioned political parties are as follows:
SLPP
Professor G.L. Pieris
Attorney-at-Law Sagara Kariyawasam
Former CBSL governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal
President’s Counsel Mohomed Ali Sabri
President’s Counsel Jayantha Weerasinghe
Retired Teaching Instructor Manjula Wijekoon Dissanayake
Senior Professor Ranjith Bandara
Professor Charitha Herath
Activist Gevindu Kumaratunga
Former MP Mohomed Musammil
Professor Tissa Vitharana
Engineer Yadamini Narodama Rupasinghe Gunawardhane
Dr. Surendra Ragawan
Entrepreneur Tiran Alles
Specialist Dr. Seetha Kumari Arambepola
Former MP Ketagoda Gamage Jayantha Perera
Entrepreneur Mohamed Faleel Marjan Azmi
ITAK
Thavaraja Kalai Arasan
AITC
Selvarasa Gajenthiran