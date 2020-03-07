The 19th Amendment to the Constitution would be repealed following the General Election as it has created many issues in the state and political parties, assured Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday.

He said the issues within the UNP has been created as a result of the same 19th Amendment that was passed by them.

The Prime Minister made these observations during a breakfast meeting at Temple Trees with news editors and news managers.

The Prime Minister said that all elections including Provincial Council elections too would be held soon after the General election.

He said so questioned by the media personnel on the future plans on elections and the Constitutional reforms that the Government plans to introduce with the two thirds majority which it seeks from the public.

Prof G.L.Peiris said that with the passage of the 19th Amendment the President cannot remove the Inspector General of Police. He added that by now the handcuffed IGP is brought to Magistrate’s Court. He was asked to resign, which he refused. The 19th Amendment has resulted in chaos.

He further said that the same issue lies with the Attorney General who is the Principal Law Officer of the Republic.

When queried as to whether the Commissions can result in various problems even though it has no people’s mandate, Prof. G.L.Peiris said that the Commissions are set up by the Constitutional Councils of which seven out of nine members are appointed by the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader.

He added that the Opposition Leader and the Prime Minister who get the mandate from only one district having power to appoint seven out of nine members to the Constitutional Council is not democratic. He added that this system should be changed.

